Spoilers for Season 5 of ‘Animal Kingdom’ have been released, including the synopsis for Episode 10 and a trailer for ‘Relentless.’

The Cody brothers believe they are finally getting things back on track by protecting the family’s home, but their intentions to restore their empire will be jeopardized on “Animal Kingdom” Season 5, episode 10.

The “Relentless” synopsis teases, “Desperate for cash, and with pressure growing, the Codys learn what they believed was a solution to their issues may be the worst threat of them all.”

In the TNT series’ promo video, J (Finn Cole) states it will be difficult to pull off a task with a DEA agent observing them.

J and Deran (Jake Weary) learned in the last episode that a DEA agent was close to filing charges against the Cody family, so they had to act as if they were following the law.

However, J realized that Smurf’s (Ellen Barkin) old method of laundering money was ineffective and devised a plan to improve on it. He wanted to speak with a federal lawyer before carrying out his plan.

J requested a recommendation from Lark (Chelsea Royce Tavares), but is he divulging too much about the family’s plans?

Because Lark is Pam’s (Charlayne Woodard) grandchild, it’s possible that the attorney is passing on information to her grandmother to use against the Codys.

Someone is heard threatening jail time by contacting the local police department, state cops, and other law enforcement organizations elsewhere in the “Animal Kingdom” Season 5, episode 10 promo.

It’s possible that the Codys’ corrupt cop wants more money and is threatening them after previously complaining that they weren’t paying him enough.

Someone else, on the other hand, could be seeking to gain the upper hand by threatening to involve police enforcement in the matter.

Will the Cody brothers be able to overcome their latest setback, or will the family’s business fall apart completely?

Season 5, episode 10 of TNT’s “Animal Kingdom” airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.