Spoilers for Episode 49 of ‘Dragon Quest: The Adventure Of Dai,’ as well as the release date, have been released.

Nova is still powerless in the face of Hym’s abilities. In “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai,” Episode 49, Maam, Crocodine, and Hyunckel arrive just in time. “The Team Battle Begins” is the title of the new episode.

The official promo video for Episode 49 of “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai” depicts Dai, Maam, Crocodine, and the others banding together to take on the Orichalcum warriors in a ferocious battle.

Hadlar’s Orichalcum troops are extremely loyal. It remains to be seen whether Dai and his companions, who have been honed through countless fights, would be able to defeat the Hadlar’s devoted guards.

Nova, the Hero of the North, met with Dai, Popp, and the others in the previous episode of “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai.” He said that he will use his Zoom magic to save Zababa.

He also made it plain that he was not searching for Dai’s or his friends’ assistance. Nova even referred to them as amateurs.

Nova mocked Popp and Dai for claiming to be Papnica’s “heroes.” Popp became enraged and attempted to face Nova, but Dai intervened.

Nova refused to establish a squad despite Dai and his friends’ recommendations. He went into battle against the Dark Army on his own.

Popp and Dai made the decision to pursue him. Nova, meanwhile, fought valiantly against the Orichalcum soldiers, but they were formidable foes.

“General Bowson’s son is Nova. He refuses to battle alongside Dai and instead goes to confront the Dark Army. Dai and Popp race after him, but Nova is the first to arrive. According to Crunchyroll, the official synopsis for Episode 48 said, “Nova fights courageously, but the Orichalcum warriors show their real terror…!”

Atsumi Tanezaki plays Dai, Hiroyuki Yoshino plays Killvearn, Kiyono Yasuno plays Marin, Kazuhiro Yamaji plays Matliff, Yuuki Kaji plays Hyunckel, Yui Ishikawa plays Amy, Toshiyuki Toyonaga plays Popp, Tomokazu Seki plays Hadlar, Tomoaki Maeno plays Crocodine, Takaya Hashi plays Vearn, Take

Episode 49 of “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai” will show on Saturday. The episodes are being streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles on Crunchyroll.