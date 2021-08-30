Spoilers for Episode 47 of ‘Dragon Quest: The Adventure Of Dai,’ as well as the release date, have been released.

In “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai” Episode 47, Dai and his comrades are on their way to Carl Kingdom. “To the Final Battleground” is the title of the new episode.

Dai and his buddies arrive at Carl Kingdom, where fighters from all around congregate, in the official promo trailer for Episode 47. They repeat their pledge to crush the Dark King as they approach the Dark Army’s homeland, known as the Field of Death.

Killvearn, on Vearn’s orders, is pursuing Baran and is closing in on him.

The battle with Vearn was set to take place in five days in the previous episode, titled “The Extreme Annihilation Spell, Medroa.” Dai opted to train while recovering from his injuries.

They’ll be meeting in Carl Kingdom, south of the Field of Death, according to Dai. Popp informed Dai and Hyunckel that his squad would leave a day before the final battle, and that he would be training for the following four days at his mentor’s house.

Even Maam, Crocodine, and Chiu were training before the last clash, according to Popp. Dai and Hyunckel made the same decision as their pals and began training. Dai and his pals were working hard to improve and become more powerful as the confrontation approached.

“The battle with Vearn will take place in five days. Dai and his friends leave to exercise for the remainder of the day. Popp travels to Matoriv in search of a strategy to defeat the Hadlar Royal Guard. Matoriv chooses to teach Popp a spell that he himself is afraid to use,” according to Crunchyroll’s official summary of Episode 46.

Atsumi Tanezaki plays Dai, Hiroyuki Yoshino plays Killvearn, Kiyono Yasuno plays Marin, Kazuhiro Yamaji plays Matliff, Yuuki Kaji plays Hyunckel, Yui Ishikawa plays Amy, Toshiyuki Toyonaga plays Popp, Tomokazu Seki plays Hadlar, Tomoaki Maeno plays Crocodine, Takaya Hashi plays Vearn, Take

This Saturday, “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai” Episode 47 will air. The episodes are available to watch on Crunchyroll.