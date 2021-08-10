Spoilers for Episode 44 of ‘Dragon Quest: The Adventure Of Dai’: Killvearn Hounds Popp.

In “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai” Episode 44, the combat between Dai and Hadlar concludes in a draw, but Dai is still in jeopardy. The latest episode is named “The Hero Lost in the Glacier.” Hadlar is shown departing the battlefield in the official preview trailer for “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai” Episode 44. Hadlar was injured after the struggle with Dai.

Dai, on the other hand, has gone missing after plunging into the sea. Popp is now alone and being pursued by Killvearn. Popp’s ability to survive and combat Killvearn without Dai’s assistance remains to be seen. Will Dai arrive in time to save his pal?

Popp instructed Dai not to use his crest at full force in the last episode, titled “The Clash of Powerful Swords,” since he needed to conserve his energy.

Dai, on the other hand, noticed that this was not the Hadlar they were used with. He warned Popp that unless he fights with all his might, they would perish.

Hadlar, on the other hand, was ready to battle Dai and had high hopes for Avan’s student.

Hadlar’s appearance was unusual, and he appeared to be incredibly dangerous. Hadlar was ready to crush Dai, powered by his Superior Being physique.

Meanwhile, Dai could only protect himself, with few opportunities to attack.

“Hadlar was stronger than he’d ever been. He can cast spells in addition to having an indestructible Superior Being body and an unbreakable will. Dai had no choice except to protect himself. “When Dai is cornered, he unleashes an Avan Strash with the Sword of Dai,” read the episode 43 summary on Crunchyroll.

Atsumi Tanezaki plays Dai, Hiroyuki Yoshino plays Kill-Vearn, Kiyono Yasuno plays Marin, Kazuhiro Yamaji plays Matliff, Yuuki Kaji plays Hyunckel, Yui Ishikawa plays Amy, Toshiyuki Toyonaga plays Popp, Tomokazu Seki plays Hadlar, Tomoaki Maeno plays Crocodine, Takaya Hashi plays Vearn,

Episode 44 of “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai” will show on Saturday. The episodes are available to watch on Crunchyroll.