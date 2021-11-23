Spoilers for Episode 33 of ‘Yashahime: Princess Half Demon,’ as well as the release date, are now available.

In “Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon” Episode 33, the demon slayers are attempting to protect the Gokoku Village. “Mayonaka the Visitor” is the title of the new episode. Episode 33’s official promo trailer is now available. Mayonaka, a local deity, wants to destroy Gokoku Community, so the demon slayers will combat him to keep the village safe.

However, one of them is a traitor. While the conflict proceeds, Moroha is napping.

Rion and Riku visited with Towa in Episode 32 of “Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon” and informed her that Zero was after her life. They insisted on accompanying her and ensuring her safety.

In other news, Zero arrived at Nanahoshi’s Mansion. He greeted her warmly and offered to read her stars and make a wish for her. Zero chuckled and inquired as to what he expected in return.

Nanahoshi was a demon who ate misery and anguish. Zero’s tears and grief were requested by him. Zero’s heart, to his amazement, was devoid of any sadness.

She stated that she had locked all of her sorrows into seven-colored pearls, explaining why she isn’t sad. Zero later decided to set up a trap in his backyard. Kirinmaru also paid a visit to Riku, Towa, and Rin.

“In the garden of Nanahoshi, a demon who feeds on misery, Zero prepares a trap. Kirinmaru pays a visit to Towa, Riku, and Rion. The chief of the demon slayers in the north, Kohaku, Hisui, and Setsuna, enlists the help of Kohaku, Hisui, and Setsuna “Crunchyroll’s official summary for Episode 32 can be found here.

Azusa Tadokoro portrays Moroha, Sara Matsumoto portrays Towa, Mikako Komatsu portrays Setsuna, Ai Fairouz portrays Takechiyo, Kappei Yamaguchi portrays Inuyasha, Ken Narita portrays Sesshomaru, Mamiko Noto portrays Rin, Ryohei Kimura portrays Kohaku, Takehiro Urao portrays Hisui, Hitomi Ued

Episode 33 of “Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon” will be released on Saturday. Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu are all broadcasting the episodes in Japanese with English subtitles every week.