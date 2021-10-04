Spoilers for Episode 26 of ‘Yashahime: Princess Half Demon,’ as well as the release date, are now available.

Setsuna reappears, rejoining Moroha and Towa. In “Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon” Episode 2, titled “Demon Spirit of the Sea,” the demon hunters are given a new case.

Towa and Setsuna’s tearful reunion after the latter was revived in the debut episode is depicted in the official teaser video for Episode 2. Towa feels relieved that Setsuna is still alive.

Setsuna, on the other hand, departs in search of Kyuyokon and Bokusen-Oh. People with gorgeous hair are being targeted in other places. Moroha and Towa question Kirara whether he knows anything about Setsuna’s whereabouts in the trailer.

Towa and Moroha were furious after Kirinmaru killed Setsuna in the first episode of the second act. Towa stated that she would drain Kirinmaru’s demon energy completely.

Kirinmaru was looking forward to fighting Towa in her new, more powerful form. Kirinmaru afterwards decided to flee, but he promised Towa that he would return soon.

Next to a lifeless Setsuna, Moroha and Towa were shown wailing. Sesshomaru then appeared in front of Towa and handed her the shattered Tenseiga. He told her that it was up to her to bring Setsuna back from the grave.

Towa felt she was the only one who could do it, and she was going to give it her all. Towa focused her energies into the blade after a brief period of distraction. Moroha wondered if Setsuna was attempting to resurrect Setsuna with the shattered Tenseiga.

Jaken and Totosai arrived on the scene. Jaken inquired of Sesshomaru about Towa’s ability to wield the mighty sword. Meanwhile, Totosai inquired as to who had broken his prized sword.

Totosai was asked by Moroha if he could restore the Tenseiga to its former glory. Totosai indicated that repairing the shattered sword will take at least three days.

Azusa Tadokoro plays Moroha, Sara Matsumoto plays Towa, Mikako Komatsu plays Setsuna, Ai Fairouz plays Takechiyo, Kappei Yamaguchi plays Inuyasha, Ken Narita plays Sesshomaru, Mamiko Noto plays Rin, Ryohei Kimura plays Kohaku, Takehiro Urao plays Hisui, Hitomi Ueda plays Gyokuto, Hirok

Episode 26 of “Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon” will air on Saturday. The anime series’ second act will be streamed on Crunchyroll and Funimation.