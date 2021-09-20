Spoilers for Episode 217 of ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’: Naruto’s Trump Card Attack on Isshiki

As Naruto and Sasuke’s efforts to halt Isshiki Otsutsuki have failed, he has grown into a huge menace. With nothing else working out, Kurama makes a risky suggestion to Naruto. Naruto will face Isshiki once more in “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 217.

Naruto’s brand-new form, the Baryon Mode, is shown in the official promo video for “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 217, titled “Decision.” Kurama assists Naruto in assuming this form, which can help him battle Isshiki.

Sasuke is taken aback when he sees Naruto in his new form. He says he had no idea Naruto had such a jutsu. Sasuke is perplexed as to how Naruto can still pull off such a brilliant trick.

Meanwhile, Isshiki is enraged and determines that he will defeat the Seventh Hokage.

Boruto warned Naruto in Episode 216 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” that if he utilized the Karma, he may travel to another dimension with Isshiki.

Boruto was informed by Sasuke that time was running out on Isshiki. The Otsutsuki had two days to find a vessel, and they would stop at nothing to keep him from leaving the dimension.

Isshiki assaulted and pursued Boruto shortly after. Naruto and Sasuke, on the other hand, fought tirelessly to keep Boruto safe.

Isshiki was able to severely wound Sasuke and Naruto in the next combat. Isshiki’s metal rods punctured Naruto’s chest, while Isshiki’s metal rods pierced Sasuke’s chest.

Boruto reasoned that Isshiki wouldn’t murder him since he needed him for his final goal.

Yuuko Sanpei plays Boruto Uzumaki, Noriaki Sugiyama plays Sasuke Uchiha, Kokoro Kikuchi plays Sarada Uchiha, Ryuuichi Kijima plays Mitsuki, Junko Takeuchi plays Naruto Uzumaki, Chiharu Sawashiro plays Hiruga, Hidenori Takahashi plays Konohamaru Sarutobi, Shoutarou Morikubo plays Shika

Episode 217 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” will air on September 26. The episodes are being streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles on Crunchyroll.