Spoilers for Episode 19 of ‘Tokyo Revengers’: Toman vs. Valhalla.

Takemichi’s aim is to save Baji’s life at any means during the Battle of Bloody Halloween. The decisive struggle between Toman and Valhalla begins in “Tokyo Revengers” Episode 19.

The official synopsis for “Tokyo Revengers” Episode 19, titled “Turn Around,” has been released, teasing Draken as the front-runner in the fight. As the conflict begins, Takemichi goes seeking for Baji.

However, the scene quickly becomes tense, and chaos ensues. Draken is thrown into a difficult struggle as he encounters a huge number of Valhalla’s members.

In “Tokyo Revengers” Episode 19, Draken is attempting to protect his comrades while Valhalla members attempt to beat him up. Draken isn’t the only one going all out; Takemichi is also trying to put a stop to the battle and save Baji.

Meanwhile, Mikey motivates Toman’s members to defeat Valhalla and resurrect Baji.

After seeing Draken in Episode 18 of “Tokyo Revengers,” Naoto and Takemichi realized they needed to stop Baji from being killed. They understood that if Baji died, Mikey would kill Kazutora and the world would fall apart.

Takemichi went back in time and encountered Hinata. He became teary-eyed and determined to put things right.

He afterwards met Chifuyu and accompanied Takemichi to see Baji. Mikey convened a meeting and addressed Toman’s members prior to the conflict. He stated that he was unable to fight his companion, Baji, and that they needed to smash Valhalla in order to save Baji.

Toman’s comrades were overjoyed by their leader’s statements and began shouting the gang’s name.

The day of the battle arrived later in the episode, and Takemichi was surprised to discover several unfamiliar people at the battleground, which was an old car garage.

