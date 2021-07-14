Spoilers for Episode 15 of ‘Tokyo Revengers’: Bring Baji back to life.

Mikey is taken aback by Baji’s departure from the Toman gang. Takemichi, on the other hand, has a suggestion for Mikey. Takemichi will encounter the sixth founding member of the Toman gang in “Tokyo Revengers” Episode 15. “No Pain, No Gain” is the title of the new episode.

The official synopsis and spoiler stills for “Tokyo Revengers” Episode 15 have been released, previewing what will happen when Takemichi accepts Mikey’s major task.

Mikey has asked Takemichi to return Baji to Toman. Baji, the first division captain, departs Toman and reveals his intention to join Valhalla in the most recent episode.

Takemichi now guarantees Mikey that he will return his friend, but he wants Kisaki to leave Toman. Takemichi is willing to go to any length to get Mikey to remove Kisaki, whom he believes is responsible for Hinata’s death.

Takemichi meets Akkun, Makoto, Takuya, and Yamagashi in the classroom in “Tokyo Revengers” Episode 15. Takemichi informs them of his agreement with Mikey.

He also admits that he knows very little about the battle between Valhalla and Toman. Yamagishi, who knows a lot about gangs, goes on to discuss the Toman and Valhalla gangs’ structures.

He goes into the ins and outs of these businesses and how they work. When he starts talking about Valhalla, Kazutora, Valhalla’s number three, appears. Takemichi is the person Kazutora is seeking for.

“Takemichi Hanagaki is a freelancer who has descended into the depths of sorrow. He learns that Hinata Tachibana, his lone girlfriend since middle school, was murdered by the vicious Tokyo Manji Gang. According to Crunchyroll, the official series synopsis reads, “The day after hearing about her death, he’s standing on the station platform and ends up being pushed over onto the tracks by a herd of people.”

“When he shuts his eyes, he believes he is about to die, but when he opens them again, he has traveled back in time 12 years. Takemichi intends to exact revenge on his life now that he’s back living his greatest days,” the narrative stated.

Brief News from Washington Newsday.