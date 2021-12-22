Spoilers for ‘Dragon Quest: The Adventure Of Dai’ Episode 63 have been released, along with the release date.

In “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai,” Episode 63, Dai learns about a new attack while training with Nova. “The Sacred Inheritance” is the title of the new episode. Dai discovers a new attack style in the official teaser trailer for Episode 63, which he can use in future encounters. Popp’s desperation grows as he realizes he is the lone hero whose Insignia of Avan does not shine.

Leona and the others reach the 25th level of “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai” Episode 63, where Kaglimmer can be located. What awaits them there remains to be seen.

The Cave of Trials, which was built by the God of Humans, was presented in the previous episode. It was a location that housed all magic capable of counteracting evil force.

Queen Flora created the fort with the intention of using the cave in the future, as Dai, Maam, and the others discovered. Dai was perplexed and inquired as to why there were monsters in a god’s cave.

Later, Leona, Merle, Flora, and Maam entered the Cave of Trials in search of the mysterious spell Kaglimmer.

Dai opted to practice with Nova while Leona was away.

Episode 63 of “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai” will be released on Saturday. Crunchyroll is streaming the episodes in Japanese with English subtitles.