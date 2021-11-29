Spoilers for ‘Dragon Quest: The Adventure Of Dai’ Episode 60: Will Dai Make a Comeback? .

In “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai” Episode 60, the Dark Army kidnaps Hyunckel and Crocodine. “Dai and Popp” is the title of the new episode. Crocodine and Hyunckel, who had gone missing, are shown in a prison cell and being watched by the Dark Army in the official promo video for Episode 60. Meanwhile, Dai has returned after his father, Baran, has passed away.

Dai’s injuries are healing, but the memories of his humiliating defeat at the hands of Dark Vearn continue to plague him. Popp and the others, on the other hand, believe Dai will rise again.

The Dark Army was raging all over the earth in Episode 59 of the anime “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai,” when Dai and his comrades were vanquished by Dark King Vearn.

Meanwhile, Zaboera was awestruck by Vearn’s might. He was overjoyed when the Dark King appointed him as the Dark Army’s second-in-command. He was relieved to have severed his ties with Hadlar.

His trusted comrade, Mystvearn, on the other hand, was not ready to hear anything negative about Hadlar. He warned Zaboera not to speak ill of him. Mystvearn also stated that he will kill Zaboera without hesitation.

After losing the battle against Vearn, Dai and his allies were separated. The Holy Mother Dragon kidnapped Dai, while Popp and Maam ended up in Carl Kingdom.

“Dai and his companions were completely defeated. The Holy Mother Dragon has abducted Dai, while Hyunckel and Crocodine have gone missing. In Carl Kingdom, Popp and Maam wash ashore on a beach. According to Crunchyroll, the official summary for Episode 59 reads, “The two learn that Vearn has began his invasion on the Surface World.”

Atsumi Tanezaki portrays Dai, Hiroyuki Yoshino portrays Killvearn, Kiyono Yasuno portrays Marin, Kazuhiro Yamaji portrays Matliff, Yuuki Kaji portrays Hyunckel, Yui Ishikawa portrays Amy, Toshiyuki Toyonaga portrays Popp, Tomokazu Seki portrays Hadlar, Tomoaki Maeno portrays Crocodine, Takay

Episode 60 of “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai” will be released on Saturday. Crunchyroll is streaming the episodes in Japanese with English subtitles.