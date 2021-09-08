Spoilers for ‘Digimon Adventure’ Episode 65: Algomon’s Attack.

In “Digimon Adventure” Episode 65, Taichi and his pals prepare to face the terrifying Algomon Ultimate. “The Great Catastrophe, Negamon,” is the title of the new episode.

Algomon appears in front of Taichi and his comrades in the white realm in the official promo trailer for Episode 65. Algomon describes the horrific manifestation of the Great Catastrophe.

According to Twitter user Wikimon’s summary of “Digimon Adventure” Episode 65, white tentacles and fractures erupt at the Great Tree of Information, and the entire space transforms into a white emptiness. Only Algomon and a few Chosen Children are pulled to this white vacuum, Algomon tells Taichi and his buddies.

Two Algomon Ultimates will emerge later in the episode and assault Taichi and his squad, as well as Agumon and the others who are at the Great Tree of Information.

“At the Great Tree of Information, white fractures and tentacles develop. As they spread, they turn space into a white emptiness. In addition, Algomon Perfect, who appears in front of Taichi and his pals, claims that only he and the other children were forcibly taken into the white land of nothingness, separated from Agumon and the others, and so prevented from evolving. Negamon’s impulse is to do so. The synopsis for Episode 65 stated, “It will soon eat everything and reduce it to nothing.”

“Then, out of nowhere, two Algomon Ultimates arrive, one attacking Taichi and his companions in white space and the other attacking Agumon and the others at the Great Tree of Information. Agumon and his buddies, who determine that they “must travel to where Taichi and the others are!” try to join them in some way while avoiding innumerable tentacles and Algomon Ultimate’s strong onslaught, but…” it continued.

Yuuko Sanpei plays Taichi Yagami, Yumiko Kobayashi plays Koshiro Izumi, Ryoko Shiraishi plays Sora Takenouchi, Takeshi Kusao plays Jou Kido, Misaki Watada plays Hikari Yagami, Marika Kono plays Mimi Tachikawa, Megumi Han plays Takeru Takaishi, Atori Shigematsu plays Piyomon, Chika Sakamoto plays Agum

Episode 65 of “Digimon Adventure” will be released on Saturday. The episodes are now available to watch on Crunchyroll.