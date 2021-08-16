Spoilers for ‘Digimon Adventure’ Episode 62: Calming Shakkoumon

In “Digimon Adventure” Episode 62, Sora and Piyomon have a difficult task ahead of them. They must soothe Shakkoumon, who has gone insane after recalling a past catastrophe.

Sora and the others strive to stop the devastation in the official preview trailer for Episode 62, titled “The Tears of Shakkoumon.”

Taichi and Greymon arrive later in “Digimon Adventure” Episode 62 and provide Sora and Piyomon with the necessary backup.

Greymon is transformed back into Agumon by Shakkoumon’s assault. Sora and Garudamon must now battle this formidable Digimon.

“Sora and Piyomon arrive at cultivated area after her Digivice and assist Neamon, Junkmon, Muchomon, and the others in cultivating the wastelands. They hope to develop that area into a Digimon paradise in the future. There, they meet up with Taichi and Agumon. However, Shakkoumon, who was sleeping beneath the cultivated soil, awakens by chance and begins to rampage,” according to the Episode 62 synopsis.

“Taichi and Greymon fight Shakkoumon, but Greymon is struck by its strike and reverts to Agumon, leaving Sora and Garudamon to fight Shakkoumon on their own. Shakkoumon’s “memories of the old war” flood their minds during the combat. They are recollections of a catastrophe that occurred during a long ago battle between Shakkoumon and the Cupimon that sealed it away,” it said.

Yuko Sanpei plays Taichi Yagami, Yumiko Kobayashi plays Koshiro Izumi, Ryoko Shiraishi plays Sora Takenouchi, Takeshi Kusao plays Jou Kido, Misaki Watada plays Hikari Yagami, Marika Kono plays Mimi Tachikawa, Megumi Han plays Takeru Takaishi, Atori Shigematsu plays Piyomon, Chika Sakamoto plays Agum

The 62nd episode of “Digimon Adventure” will show on Saturday. The episode will be streamed on Crunchyroll.