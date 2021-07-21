Spoilers for ‘Digimon Adventure’ Episode 58: Hikari’s Next Challenge

In “Digimon Adventure” Episode 58, Hikari and Tailmon confront a significant struggle when they meet a dangerous foe. “Hikari, New Life” is the title of the new episode.

The official trailer for Episode 58 is now available. Hikari and Tailmon are encircled by hostile Digimon in the trailer. And it is at this point that Tailmon decides to take action against the menace.

Wikimon, a Twitter user, has released the summary for Episode 58 of “Digimon Adventure.” Hikari, Takeru, Tailmon, and Patamon are said to have entered the zone where Petaldramon had converted into a forest, according to the summary.

In the wilderness, the Chosen Children and Digimon meet Muchomon and the others. This forest has become a Digitama breeding ground. Unfortunately, Soulmon appears and disrupts Digitama’s development. Muchomon and the rest of the team attempt to confront Soulmon.

Later, Agumon and Taichi arrive and join forces with Takeru, Hikari, and the others, but Skull Baluchimon attacks them right away.

“Hikari, Tailmon, Takeru, and Patamon pay a visit to the place where Petaldramon had previously transformed into a forest. This appears to be Hikari’s last destination. They rejoin with Muchomon and the others in the forest, which has been transformed into a home for Digitama’s development. However, Soulmon appears from time to time and prevents some of the Digitama from growing, so Muchomon and the others guard them,” according to the Episode 58 synopsis.

“Taichi and Agumon join them there, but they are assaulted soon after by Skull Baluchimon, who learned of the Holy Digimon’s arrival and despises ‘life.’ Hikari and Holy Angemon fight Skull Baluchimon in order to safeguard the last Digitama, but…,” said the synopsis.

Yuko Sanpei plays Taichi Yagami, Yumiko Kobayashi plays Koshiro Izumi, Ryoko Shiraishi plays Sora Takenouchi, Takeshi Kusao plays Jou Kido, Misaki Watada plays Hikari Yagami, Marika Kono plays Mimi Tachikawa, Megumi Han plays Takeru Takaishi, Atori Shigematsu plays Piyomon, Chika Sakamoto plays Agum

The 58th episode of “Digimon Adventure” will be released on Saturday. The episode is available to watch on Crunchyroll.