Spoilers for Chapter 4 of ‘Ayashimon’: Maruo And Urara’s Adventure In Kabukicho.

After Maruo Kaido destroys a yokai named Inokuma Nyudo, the search for an office in Kabukicho continues. The fourth chapter of “Ayashimon” is supposed to feature Maruo and Urara still hunting for a suitable location to begin their operations.

Urara’s attempt to swiftly secure a base for their operations in Kabukicho appears to have been thwarted by Maruo’s actions. He ignores Urara’s orders and engages in combat with a yokai during the ceremony.

In Chapter 4 of “Ayashimon,” it will be intriguing to observe how Urara and Maruo navigate the turbulent environment of Kabukicho.

Urara warned Maruo in the last chapter that Kabukicho was a hazardous place and that he should not leave. He was irritated and informed her he was old enough to handle any situation.

However, when he saw Kabukicho’s entrance, his jaw fell as he compared it to Disneyland. Urara invited him to accompany her and promised to show him the most exciting aspects of the area.

She described Kabukicho as a feeding zone, claiming that the police ignore killings there. Humans, she claims, fall prey to powerful Ayashimon’s crafty manipulations.

Urara explained that in order to gain respect in the neighborhood, they need a base to operate from. She planned to target a low-level organization, such as phone scammers, and steal their office.

They eventually tracked out their intended victim, and Urara prepared to follow him. She intended to eliminate his group before seizing control of his office. Maruo, on the other hand, improvised and intervened in a fight between a weaker Ayashimon and a yokai.

Maruo was challenged by the yokai Inokuma. Maruo was excited to face him since he attacked with a hard punch. Inokuma was furious at this moment, so he threw his Yojutsu Karakusa Blaze towards the opponent.

All of this pumped up Maruo’s confidence, and he believed he was on his way to becoming a true manga protagonist. Even Maruo came up with his own move name at the end of the tale. Unfortunately, he destroyed Inokuma before he could even finish the name of his move.

Yuji Kaku of “Hell’s Paradise” created the manga “Ayashimon.”

The fourth chapter of “Ayashimon” will be released on Sunday. On Manga Plus and Viz, the chapter will be available.