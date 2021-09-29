Spoilers for Chapter 328 of ‘My Hero Academia’: Information from an Unexpected Hero Ally.

With only one month to prepare, the heroes intend to take the fight to Shigaraki and All For One. Stain’s information on Tartarus is anticipated to be expanded upon in Chapter 328 of “My Hero Academia.”

Hawks told Best Jeanist near the end of Chapter 327 about All Might acquiring some crucial information from Stain, who shockingly turned out to be a hero ally. All Might was given security records from the high-security jail Tartarus by Stain.

It will now be interesting to observe how the heroes utilise this information. All of this may be traced back to Shigaraki and the League of Villains’ attack on Tartarus, and with this information, the heroes may be able to piece together All For One’s strategy against them.

Deku’s comrades ultimately succeeded to bring him into U.A. in the previous chapter of “My Hero Academia.” Meanwhile, Bakugou continued to tell Deku and the others that he was still seeking to be the number one hero, and that everyone, especially Deku, were all his rivals.

Uraraka was resting elsewhere after giving a heartfelt speech. She was pleased that she had helped to bring Deku into the academy. Deku owed Class 1-A a debt of gratitude for everything they had done for him. He also expressed regret for the incident.

Deku was asked multiple questions regarding One For All and All Might by Class 1-A. Shoto appeared and requested that Deku be left alone. Deku, on the other hand, stated that he will not be able to sleep until he has apologized to All Might.

All Might walked into the room and began apologizing to Deku instead. He told Deku that he couldn’t do enough to help him. Meanwhile, the others began pleading with All Might to apologize to them for abandoning them.

The children were informed by All Might that a major battle was about to begin. He informed them that he was gathering crucial information that will aid them in their fight against the baddies.

The final section of the chapter concentrated on Best Jeanist and Hawks discussing how they only had a month to prepare for the ultimate battle.

Chapter 328 of “My Hero Academia” will be released on Sunday. Manga Plus and Viz will release a digital edition of the chapter.