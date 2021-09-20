Spoilers for Chapter 327 of ‘My Hero Academia’: Will Everyone Go After The Murderer Of 40 Heroes?

The heroes are struggling to rise and face the evil once more, with their backs against the wall. The recent encounter between All Might and Stain left the former with a torrent of emotions.

Stain threw a knife with a piece of paper at the end of the last chapter and urged All Might to use his Tartarus information. He also confessed that he was the assassin of 40 heroes.

It’s possible that in Chapter 327 of “My Hero Academia,” the hero would go after Stain and use the information he got from Tartarus.

All Might was heading to check on the hero-hating organizations who refused to come inside a shelter in Chapter 326 of “My Hero Academia.”

He returned to Yokohama’s Kamino, where Deku faced off against Class 1-A. All Might reflected on how, in the midst of the commotion, he was unable to assist Deku.

He scolded himself in front of his statue for being a failure and pulling everyone down with him. Suddenly, Stain, a hero assassin, emerged atop the statue and ordered All Might to retaliate against the hero.

All Might questioned why Stain never pursued him on the pitch, and they never expected to cross paths under these circumstances.

Stain demanded an explanation from him. When All Might was imprisoned, he stated that he missed a number of things. He informed Stain that he was seeing All Might in person.

Stain became enraged and refused to accept he was All Might, thus the hero altered his shape at that point. Stain, on the other hand, declared All Might a liar and aimed his blade towards the hero’s neck.

A woman arrived later in the chapter and began polishing All Might’s statue. The woman, according to Stain, comes every day to clean up the detractors’ mess.

All Might was perplexed as to why a lady would walk so far from her refuge to clean the statue. Stain revealed that she was All Might’s last survivor.

Chapter 327 of “My Hero Academia” will be released on September 26. Viz and Manga Plus will have the chapter available.