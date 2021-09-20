Spoilers for Chapter 307 of ‘Black Clover’: Zenon’s Deal With The Devil.

Yuno casts a tremendous Spirit of Euros magic at Zenon, which is powerful enough to pierce through his body. Is Zenon’s game ended, or does he have something else up his sleeve? Chapter 307 of “Black Clover” is likely to pick up where Chapter 306 leaves off.

Zenon encounters his devil, Beelzebub, and strikes a pact in the final panel of the previous chapter, which is a cliffhanger.

Yuno cast his Spirit of Euros spell on Zenon in the previous episode. The opponent was taken aback by the quickness with which the strike pierced his body. Zenon was defeated by Yuno and Langris, who declared victory.

The focus of the chapter turned to Zenon’s past. Dante and Vanica were spotted harassing him.

His elder brother, on the other hand, told him that he shouldn’t be concerned because he possessed the highest aptitude for being a Devil Host.

Zenon afterwards took a pounding from John, the son of a mage from the Mage Defense Force.

John was about to kill Zenon when Allen appeared and intervened.

When John and his companions saw Allen, they bolted. Allen advised Zenon not to lose his heart and that his magic appeared to be quite powerful.

Everyone was on edge since there was a rebellion going on and the Diamond Kingdom was continuously invading, according to Allen. He stated that he desired to strengthen himself and protect the people of his realm.

He said to Zenon that he wants to rekindle hope in the freezing Spade Kingdom. Zenon was ecstatic to meet his new acquaintance.

Allen also informed him that he will become the Mage Defense Force’s commander in chief. Zenon stated that he, too, aspires to be the commander in chief.

Later, both Allen and Zenon were selected for the Mage Defense Force’s Division Four, with people applauding Zenon’s excellent Bone Magic.

Meanwhile, a dungeon appeared northwest of Lawton, and Division Four was dispatched to investigate right away.

Zenon chose to unleash his ultimate power to defeat the devil who was trapped inside the dungeon.

Zenon, on the other hand, had to pay a high price before killing the devil. Zenon had to murder Allen as well as the Devil.

Chapter 307 of “Black Clover” will be released on Sunday. Manga Plus and Viz will have the chapter available online.