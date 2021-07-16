Spoilers for Chapter 300 of ‘Black Clover’: Noelle’s Backup in the Battle Against Megicula

Gaja’s efforts to stop Megicula and save Lolopechka demonstrate his dedication to his role as a Spirit Guardian. The latest “Black Clover” Chapter 300 leaks and spoilers have surfaced, hinting at the entrance of Noelle’s Black Bulls partner.

As the war against Megicula continues, Twitter user NiteBaron has released spoilers from Chapter 300 of “Black Clover,” anticipating Asta’s entrance.

According to the spoilers, Megicula has a powerful regeneration magic that allows her to resurrect at a faster rate.

Megicula is perplexed by Noelle’s refusal to give up in Chapter 300 of “Black Clover.” She points out that devils will not battle someone who is stronger than them.

Noelle informs Megicula that she is a human with the ability to persevere. Later, Megicula is set to appear and destroy Lolopechka. Asta, on the other hand, arrives and stops Megicula. Noelle is taken aback when she sees Asta.

Noelle had used up all of her Saint Stage in the previous chapter. Megicula was relieved to see Noelle lose her lone weapon against her.

Even if she used additional Saint Stage assaults, the demon noticed that she would not be able to approach her.

Megicula’s Decaying World engulfed the entire area. Because of the magic, she claims no one can come to her rescue.

Gaja used his lightning magic elsewhere, reminding Megicula, Lolopechka, and Noelle that he still had some fighting left in him. Before launching the Lightning Magic, Pulsaranta, Gaja apologized to Lolopechka.

He assured the Heart Kingdom’s queen that it would be painless. Lolopechka’s arm was taken from his stomach by him. Gaja recalled how, when Lolopechka was cursed, he pledged to defend the Heart Kingdom but failed.

Gaja stated that he was unfit for the role of Spirit Guardian because he was unable to save Lolopechka from Megicula’s curse.

Gaja sprang at Megicula, attempting to murder her. He resolved to exorcise the devil and reclaim Lolopechka, who had been possessed and was attacking the allies.

Fans may read Chapter 300 of “Black Clover” online at Viz and Manga Plus. The new chapter will be released in the United States on Sunday and in Japan on Monday.