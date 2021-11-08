Spoilers for Chapter 165 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’: It’s Punishment Time.

In Chapter 165 of “Jujutsu Kaisen,” the standoff between Yuji Itadori and Higuruma is likely to continue. Itadori will be punished by Higuruma after Judgeman’s decision.

The latest “Jujutsu Kaisen” Chapter 165 spoilers were revealed by a Twitter user named Ducky.

“How will Yuji get out of the situation when his cursed energy has been stolen?” Higuruma continues to strike Itadori, whose cursed energy has been confiscated…?!” Chapter 165 has a sneak peek.

Itadori stood squarely in front of Higuruma, who was displaying his fearsome shikigami in the previous chapter. Itadori was ready for every type of strike his opponent could throw at him.

Higuruma, on the other hand, activated a Domain Expansion known as Deadly Sentencing. Itadori attempted to counter it before the former could use his Cursed Technique, but he was unsuccessful. Higuruma stated that they are unable to employ violence in this environment.

Judgeman, Higuruma’s shikigami, began reading Itadori’s charges. He revealed that Itadori, despite being under the age of 18, entered a gambling parlor called Maji Vegas in Sendai in 2017. Judgeman, Higuruma told Itadori, knew everything about everyone in the Domain Expansion space. An envelope containing evidence was also given to Itadori.

Surprisingly, the evidence will not be used to prove anything because Judgeman will make his decision based on Higuruma and Itadori’s statements.

Tengen explained how the former Domain Expansion differed from the present Expansion in a flashback sequence in Chapter 164 of “Jujutsu Kaisen.”

Returning to the current chronology, Higuruma explained that the Judge will only allow both parties one chance to announce their contributions, which can be silence, confession, or denial. Judgeman will then render a legal decision based on the inputs.

Itadori decided to lie during his trial, but his decision was overturned by Higuruma’s testimony. Judgeman ruled that Itadori was guilty of his wrongdoing and ordered that his property be confiscated.

Higuruma and Itadori were later seen outside of Deadly Sentencing. Higuruma pursued Itadori with a massive gavel. Itadori was well aware that he would never be able to access his Cursed Energy. He did, however, manage to escape the attack.

On November 14, fans can read Chapter 165 of “Jujutsu Kaisen” online at Manga Plus and Viz.