Spoilers for Chapter 165 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’: Hiromi Higuruma’s Origin Story and Yuji Itadori’s Trial.

Higuruma’s backstory and his trip so far inside the barrier will be the center of the fifth segment of the Tokyo Colony arc.

The upcoming chapter has been summarized by a Twitter user named Ducky. The narrator of “Jujutsu Kaisen” Chapter 165 describes how 36-year-old Higuruma, a member of the Iwate Bar Association, breezed through his entrance tests and bar exam without breaking a sweat.

Higuruma is frequently referred to as a genius, yet he pays no attention to such accolades from his peers. Aside from law, he’s a wizard in the realm of sorcery.

He’s figured out how barrier tactics work, and he’s reverse-engineered the idea of harnessing cursed energy as a result.

He has gained the strength of a Grade 1 sorcerer in just 12 days since learning about his technique. He exorcised various curses and killed almost 20 individuals before entering the colony.

The Domain Expansion does not include Higuruma or Itadori. He inquires of Itadori as to whether he can no longer control his cursed energy. Confiscation, he says, removes a person’s ability to employ their cursed technique.

Higuruma is astonished by Itadori’s ability to keep up with him despite not being able to use his cursed energy.

Higuruma swears to thoroughly destroy Itadori before the latter recovers. The combat begins when Itadori throws the bathtub at Higuruma, who smashes it. Itadori enters into defensive posture in anticipation of an attack, and the enormous end of Higuruma’s gavel swings at Itadori.

He makes an attempt to suffocate Itadori. He’s sweating and attempting to figure out Higuruma’s weak spot. Itadori is still unable to use cursed energy.

He’s finally figured out what Higuruma and Judgeman have in common. They are immediately brought back into the domain after Itadori asks a retrial.

The charges against Itadori are read out by the judge. On Oct. 31, 2018, Itadori reportedly perpetrated mass murders in Shibuya, according to him. And Itadori chooses to accept it this time. He declares that he has slain them.

Judgeman declares Itadori guilty in Chapter 165 of “Jujutsu Kaisen,” and his punishment is Confiscation — a death sentence.

Chapter 165 of “Jujutsu Kaisen” will be released on Sunday.