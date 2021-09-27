Spoilers for Chapter 161 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’: Itadori And Company Prepare For Culling Game.

Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Panda, and Kinji Hakari are set to take part in the fatal Culling Game. Itadori and the others will most likely arrive in the colonies in Chapter 161 of “Jujutsu Kaisen.”

Hakari has elected to travel to Tokyo No. 2 with Panda, while Fusghiguro and Itadori will travel to Tokyo No. 1. He wants Kirara to keep an eye on things from beyond the gates.

Ducky, a Twitter user, has posted a peek of Chapter 161 of “Jujutsu Kaisen.” “I’m crossing over to the cursed ocean. Let’s get this party started!” reading the sneak peek

Kenjaku appeared before Setsuko Sasaki, who was laying on a futon, in Chapter 160 of “Jujutsu Kaisen.” He apologized and identified himself as the sorcerer who had erected a barrier at her location.

He informed Sasaki that the location had been picked for a one-of-a-kind competition dubbed the Culling Game, in which participants will slaughter one other.

Sasaki asked Kenjaku if he might move his game to a different location. He stated that it was not practicable because such spaces required a great deal of effort. However, he informed her that anyone trapped inside the barrier have just one chance to depart. He went on to say that if Sasaki so desired, she could wake up outside the barrier.

Sasaki wondered if she was hallucinating. Kenjaku informed her that she was trapped in a curse, a realm between reality and dream.

She took Kenjaku’s hand in hers and decided to join the game. Kenjaku complimented her for getting along with his son before she awoke.

After waking up, Sasaki found herself in the center of Hirose and Kotodai Streets, surrounded by people. The Sendai Colony was depicted in the next panel.

Itadori, Panda, Fushiguro, Hakari, and Kirara were searching the player list for Angel. But there was no Angel to be found. Panda worried if the players’ real names were on the list.

Master Tengen mentioned Colony No. 2 in east Tokyo, according to Fushiguro. Hakari inquired about the person’s appearance. Later, Hakari and Panda decided to take on Tokyo No. 2 since it included Kashimo, who was exceedingly powerful, and only he could face such a foe.

Meanwhile, Hakari directed Panda to concentrate on finding Angel.

Chapter 161 of “Jujutsu Kaisen” will be released on October 3rd. Manga Plus and Viz will release a digital edition of the chapter.