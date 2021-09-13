Spoilers for Chapter 159 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen,’ Release Date: Itadori’s Next Challenger.

In “Jujutsu Kaisen” Chapter 159, Megumi Fushiguro, Panda, and Yuji Itadori devise a strategy as the latter prepares to travel to the colonies.

The Culling Game has begun, and Itdori must carry out his strategy before it is too late. Ducky, a Twitter user, has released the preview spoilers for Chapter 159 of “Jujutsu Kaisen.”

“Now it’s time to go to the colonies!! Itadori finally arrives in the colony… Who is the player, and who will be his opponent!? Thrills for Special Grade at the Culling Games!!” Chapter 159 has a sneak peek.

Panda informed Hakari and Kirara about Satoru Gojo’s sealing in Chapter 158 of “Jujutsu Kaisen.” Hakari desired for them to fight beside him against the higher-ups.

When Fushiguro revealed that he was the Zen’in Clan’s commander, Hakari linked up with him almost immediately.

Suddenly, Kogane appeared in front of them, informing Itadori and the others that the Culling Game had been updated with a new rule. Players will have access to information about other players, such as their identity, the number of rules introduced, points, and current colony, under the new rule.

In the continuing Culling Game, Hajime Kashimo defeated another player and earned five points. Kashimo is over 400 years old, according to the chapter. She appeared to be aggressively searching for Sukuna.

Her Kogane notified her that she had 200 points available and asked whether she wanted to spend 100 of them. Adding regulations to the game necessitated the expenditure of points.

Kashimo was willing to spend money to add a rule that would reveal the identities of all Culling Game participants.

Fushiguro also asked Itadori to question his Kogane about the players’ information. They were on the lookout for players with more than 100 points. Itadori was looking for folks who had points but weren’t interested in creating rules.

They can press such players to introduce a rule allowing Tsumiki to leave the game, according to Fushiguro. Kogane revealed information on two players, Kashimo and Higuruma Hiromi.

Itadori and his friends will chase down Kashimo and Higuruma in Chapter 159 of “Jujutsu Kaisen.”

Manga Plus has verified that Chapter 159 of “Jujutsu Kaisen” will be released this week. This Friday, the next chapter will be released.