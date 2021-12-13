Spoilers for ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ Episode 229: Kawaki is given a second chance.

Kawaki failed the final exam he needed to pass in order to be promoted to genin. Kawaki is given another mission to prove his worth as a ninja in “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 229. “Breach of Orders” is the title of the new episode. Episode 229’s official promo trailer is now available. Kawaki tells his new comrades, Nara Shikadai and Akimichi ChouChou, that he would finish the assignment.

Mozuku is being escorted back to his homeland, the Land of Calm Seas, by Kawaki, Shikadai, and ChouChou. Mozuku, on the other hand, believes that a shinobi who arrives late will be unable to complete the job. He doubts Kawaki’s commitment to carrying out the objective.

Kawaki was chosen to take a unique exam that will assure he becomes a genin in the previous episode, “Kawaki’s Path to Becoming a Ninja.”

He was assigned a D-rank mission, however he was tough to deal with by his teammates. He failed the test as a result.

“It is agreed that Kawaki can take a special exam that is different from the one performed at the Ninja Academy in order to become a genin. Kawaki is appointed as an additional member since a D-rank mission is regarded similar. However, he is tough to work with, disregards the importance of teamwork, and operates alone, causing problems for his comrades and disrupting the mission!” Crunchyroll has the official summary for “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 228.

Boruto Uzumaki is played by Yuuko Sanpei, Sasuke Uchiha is played by Noriaki Sugiyama, Sarada Uchiha is played by Kokoro Kikuchi, Mitsuki is played by Ryuuichi Kijima, Naruto Uzumaki is played by Junko Takeuchi, Hiruga is played by Hidenori Takahashi, Konohamaru Sarutobi is played by Shoutarou Mori

Episode 229 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” will air on December 19. Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Apple TV all have the episodes available to watch.