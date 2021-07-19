Spoilers for ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ Episode 209: Konohagakure is causing Kawaki concern.

In “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 209, Kawaki is anxious about his comrades in Konohagakure after the incident in the other dimension that nearly killed the Seventh Hokage. “The Outcast” is the title of the new episode.

Kawaki meets Boruto’s younger sister, Himawari, in the official teaser clip for Episode 209. He notices Himawari acting suspiciously throughout the meeting.

The trailer for “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 209 from Weekly Shonen Jump has been tweeted by Twitter user Abdul Zoldyck.

“Kawaki is concerned that his pals may be endangered as a result of his presence. He then comes across Himawari, who has been acting oddly…” Read the teaser for Episode 209 here.

Momoshiki Otsutsuki took over Boruto’s consciousness in Episode 208 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.” Boruto assaulted Boro in his new form, who was stunned to see an Otsutsuki erupt from the Seventh Hokage’s son.

Sarada, Mitsuki, and Kawaki were too astonished to respond as Boro and Boruto engaged in a violent struggle.

Boro was no match for Boruto’s new form, who used a gigantic Rasengan to obliterate the Kara Inner.

Boruto reverted to his old shape as soon as Boro was vanquished, but he had no recollection of what had happened. Naruto was returned to Konohagakure by Team 7.

The rest of the episode focused on Kawaki, Sarada, Mitsuki, and Naruto at the Leaf Hospital, where they were recovering.

Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki were all drawing closer to Kawaki. He did, however, believe that his presence in the community posed a threat to the residents.

Yuuko Sanpei plays Boruto Uzumaki, Noriaki Sugiyama plays Sasuke Uchiha, Kokoro Kikuchi plays Sarada Uchiha, Ryuuichi Kijima plays Mitsuki, Junko Takeuchi plays Naruto Uzumaki, Chiharu Sawashiro plays Hiruga, Hidenori Takahashi plays Konohamaru Sarutobi, Shoutarou Morikubo plays Shika

“Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 209 may be postponed due to the Tokyo Olympics. The telecast of Episode 209 on TV Tokyo this Sunday has been marked as “subject to change.” The episodes are available to watch on Crunchyroll.