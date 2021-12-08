Spoilers for ‘Black Clover’ Chapter 316: Asta’s Arrival As The Black Bulls Face Pressure

The Black Bulls require reinforcements, and Lucifero’s regeneration and heightened gravity assault are further complicating matters. This Thursday will bring the most recent spoilers, leaks, and raw scans of “Black Clover” Chapter 316.

Asta faces Lucifero in the final panel of the previous chapter, as the latter draws the Demon-Slasher Katana. He is prepared to fight Lucifero and provide much-needed assistance to his Black Bulls colleagues.

The Ultra Giant Bull smashed right through Lucifero in his gigantic form in the previous chapter, titled “Ultra Giant Showdown.” As they applauded from the Bull’s cockpit, the Black Bulls were overjoyed.

Meanwhile, Luck claimed to have felt the whereabouts of William Vangeance and Yami Sukehiro’s coffins. The monster was attacked by the base’s hand, which had changed.

Nacht, in his Unite Mode Equus, observed that Lucifero had united his body with the Tree of Qliphoth and was using it as a vessel.

He assumed Yami and William were the vessel’s core, but he hadn’t been able to fully manifest yet. If the Black Bulls can save Yami and William, Nacht believes they will be able to shut down the monster.

Nacht, on the other hand, was taken aback by Lucifer’s ability to unleash such massive magic despite the fact that his monstrous form was incomplete. He admitted that the magic continued to flood no matter how much they absorbed, making it difficult for them to catch up.

They were only able to safeguard the central region after employing Rogue’s abilities. Members of the Resistance Force, meantime, were growing impatient at the castle’s entrance because they were unable to combat the devil.

The fight between Lucifero and the Ultra Giant Bull raged on, with the latter landing a Mana Corkscrew in the former’s face. The strike was followed by a series of beams that ripped Lucifero apart.

Lucifero, though, was able to regenerate and employ more gravity to crush the bull’s base.

This Sunday, Chapter 316 of “Black Clover” will be released. On Viz and Manga Plus, fans will be able to read the most recent chapter for free. The chapter’s physical edition will be available on Monday.