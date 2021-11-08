Spoilers for ‘Black Clover’ Chapter 313: Bringing Back The Beloved Captain

Captain Yami Sukehiro, who is still imprisoned in the Spade Kingdom, is demanded by Asta, Noelle, and other members of the Black Bulls. The “Black Clover” Chapter 313 leaks, spoilers, and raw scans are likely to come on Thursday.

It’s amazing to watch Asta and his companions fighting for their leader on the final page of Chapter 312. Asta has cornered Moris, and in Chapter 313 of “Black Clover,” it’s likely that the Black Bulls will go all out to finish him.

The end of Moris will almost certainly bring Asta and company closer to Yami.

The members of the Black Bulls were shown disputing over causing severe damage to the castle in Chapter 312, titled “Before the Door of Hell.” Some, on the other hand, believed it was the enemy’s hideout and that it had to be destroyed at any costs.

In the meantime, Moris remembered Dante telling him about the Black Bulls, a group of Arcane stage wizards. He was eager to battle them and then dissect them for his own amusement.

Moris used his fingertips to fire tendrils with claws towards the adversary. Moris’ magic was comparable to that of a Dark Triad member, but he was not one of them. She had no idea who he was.

Moris, meantime, launched Operation, his Modification Magic. Despite the fact that Rouge’s strength was supposed to save the Black Bulls, it failed to stop Operation.

Moris said that his Modification Magic interfered with intangible concepts, including Rouge’s talents, at this time. He declared that as soon as he arrived, they would be completed.

Meanwhile, the tendrils approached the Magic Knights, prompting Grey to recall her chat with Owen regarding Transformation Magic.

Grey used her Fortification Magic to convert the tendrils into flowers before they could reach the warriors. Moris was enthralled by Grey’s deft handling of his formidable powers.

Grey, on the other hand, was having trouble focusing due to the sheer amount of tendrils. Gauche told her to concentrate as he used Mirror Magic to make many clones of herself, dubbed Mirror Brigade.

Chapter 313 of “Black Clover” will be released on Sunday. Manga Plus and Viz will have the chapter accessible.