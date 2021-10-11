Spoilers for ’86 Eighty-Six’ Season 2 Episode 3: The Military Academy

Shin Nouzen and his Spearhead Squadron pals decide to return to where they belong. They enroll in a military academy in “86 Eighty-Six” Season 2, Episode 3 (Episode 14). “Glad to be here” is the title of the new episode. The summary for “86 Eighty-Six” Season 2, Episode 3 (Episode 14) has been revealed on the official website, hinting at Shin and his buddies enrolling in a special military academy. Shin exhibits extraordinary fighting abilities after surviving the most difficult of confrontations.

He is able to astound the students at the special school. There are some people, though, who are not fond of Shin.

Shin reunites with Eugene, the man he met in the library, in another scene. They are both assigned to the same unit, it turns out.

The city was making preparations for the impending Festival of the Holy Birth in Episode 13 of “86 Eighty-Six.” Shin, Raiden, Theoto, Anju, and Kurena, meantime, were adjusting into their new lifestyles. They even began working and studying in the new metropolis, relishing the frantic pace of the blossoming nation.

Shin later met a man named Eugene for the first time in the library. Shin was taking Frederica to the market at the time, but he didn’t like it.

The soldiers of the Spearhead Squadron appeared to be adjusting to city life, but Shin and his companions couldn’t forget their pasts. Furthermore, they were unable to forget their fallen companions from the Prefecture of Eighty-Six.

Eugene informed Shin that he was entering the military later in the episode, and the former inquired whether Shin wanted to watch the military parade. Eugene expressed his desire to see the conflict come to an end since he was tired of it.

Season 2, Episode 3 (Episode 14) of “86 Eighty-Six” will show on Saturday. Crunchyroll’s premium users can now watch the episodes in real time.