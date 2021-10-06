[Spoilers] ‘Dragon Quest: The Adventure Of Dai’ Episode 52 Live Stream Information, Release Date

Baran’s abrupt appearance surprises Dai, Maam, Popp, and Crocodine. Dai will accompany Baran on a quest in Episode 52 of “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai.” “Father and Son Dragons Set Out” is the title of the new episode.

Dai and Baran leave the others and travel toward the Dark Citadel Gate in the official preview trailer for “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai” Episode 52.

The father and son dragons will travel to the Dark Army stronghold, their minds clouded by many notions.

Hadlar stated his desire to die as a more powerful entity than the Disciples of Avan in Episode 51 of “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai.” He told his Royal Guards that he had murdered Avan, but his followers continued to arrive and threaten him.

Crocodine, Popp, and Hyunckel were inside the Field of Death elsewhere. Popp reminded them that they needed to locate Chiu as quickly as possible.

They later discovered Chiu, who had suffered serious injuries. Chiu stated that he was willing to provide them with additional information. Popp, on the other hand, cautioned him not to put his life in jeopardy again.

Hyunckel believed he was attacked by Fenbren, one of Hadlar’s devoted men, later in the episode. Hyunckel realized Baran’s intervention had saved him, so he dialed Dai’s father’s number once more.

“The wounded Chiu is found by Popp, Hyunckel, and Crocodine. Fenbren was the one who fought him, and Baran was the one who saved him, according to Hyunckel. Hyunckel sends Popp home and dials Baran’s number. Hyunckel tries to stop Baran after noticing a change in his demeanor…!” Crunchyroll’s official summary for Episode 51 can be found here.

The cast of “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai” anime includes Atsumi Tanezaki as Dai, Hiroyuki Yoshino as Killvearn, Kiyono Yasuno as Marin, Kazuhiro Yamaji as Matliff, Yuuki Kaji as Hyunckel, Yui Ishikawa as Amy, Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Popp, Tomokazu Seki as Hadlar, Tomoaki Maeno as Crocodine, Takaya Hashi as Vearn, Takehito Koyasu as Myst-Vearn, Takahiro Sakurai as Avan, Saori Hayami as Leona, Mikako Komatsu as Maam and Takahiro Sakurai as Avan.

On Crunchyroll on Saturday, fans may watch Episode 52 of “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai.” The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.