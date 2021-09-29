[Spoilers] ‘Dragon Quest: The Adventure Of Dai’ Episode 51 Live Stream Information, Release Date

In “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai” Episode 51, Popp, Crocodine, and Hyunckel search the Field of Death for Chiu. “The Avan Style Ultimate Technique” is the title of the new episode.

Popp, Hyunckel, and Crocodine are seen holding a seriously injured Chiu in the official teaser trailer for “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai” Episode 51.

They meet Dai’s father, Dragon Master General Baran, at the Field of Death. When Hyunckel and Crocodine discover about Baran’s new ambition, they try to prevent him from achieving it. That’s when they notice there’s something unusual about Baran.

Popp unleashed his Medroa and vanquished the Royal Guard of Hadlar in Episode 50 of “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai.” Popp’s ability amazed Crocodine. He praised Popp on defeating the formidable foes.

Popp also thanked Crocodine for his help. Hyunckel abruptly warned everyone to be on their lookout since he suspected something. The Orichalcum warriors sprang from the ground, much to their surprise.

Popp’s jaw was on the floor as he realized the opponents had escaped the Medroa spell undamaged.

Popp, Dai, and the others resolved to join forces against the formidable foes. The second round of the struggle against Dai and company has begun, according to Hym.

“Popp’s Medroa was powerful enough to carve a path through the earth. Dai and his pals are ecstatic with their triumph. Meanwhile, Chiu establishes the Beast King Commandos and seeks to unearth the opposing stronghold’s secret. According to Crunchyroll, the official synopsis for Episode 50 reads, “But the enemy’s sinister hand closes in.”

Atsumi Tanezaki plays Dai, Hiroyuki Yoshino plays Killvearn, Kiyono Yasuno plays Marin, Kazuhiro Yamaji plays Matliff, Yuuki Kaji plays Hyunckel, Yui Ishikawa plays Amy, Toshiyuki Toyonaga plays Popp, Tomokazu Seki plays Hadlar, Tomoaki Maeno plays Crocodine, Takaya Hashi plays Vearn, Take

This Saturday, fans may watch “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai” Episode 51 on Crunchyroll. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.