[Spoilers] ‘Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc’ Episode 1 Live Stream Details: How To Watch Online

Tanjiro and his pals are ready for their next assignment in “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc” Episode 1 after watching the Mugen Train Arc on TV.

Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu meet with Hashira Tengen Uzui, one of the Demon Slayer Corps’ best swordsmen. They then proceed to the Yoshiwara Entertainment District, which is home to devils.

“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc,” which follows the Mugen Train arc, will introduce a new demon named Daki (Upper Six). In the Entertainment District, Tanjiro and his companions will face off against Daki.

Ahead of the launch of the Entertainment District Arc, the official Twitter account of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” published a brand new trailer.

“Tanjiro and his companions join Hashira Tengen Uzui to a nightclub where Tengen’s female ninja spies were gathering information on a demon before they vanished. Tanjiro and the others disguise themselves as women in order to investigate! As they come closer to their target, the devil reaches out for the district’s courtesans!” According to Viz, the Entertainment District Arc from the manga “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” has a synopsis.

The anime series is based on Koyoharu Gotouge’s original story. The series is directed by Haruo Sotozaki. Character designer and chief animation director Akira Matsushima has been hired. Sub character designers include Miyoki Sato, Yoko Kajiyama, and Mika Kikuchi.

ufotable is in charge of the screenplay production. The director of photography is Yuichi Terao, while the prop designer is Masaharu Koyama. Manabu Kamino edited the series, and Koji Eto handled the art direction.

Aimer performs the opening and closing themes, “Zankyosanka” and “Asa ga kuru,” respectively.

Natsuki Hanae plays Tanjiro Kamado, Akari Kito plays Nezuko Kamado, Hiro Shimono plays Zenitsu Agatsuma, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka plays Inosuke Hashibira, Katsuyuki Konishi plays Tengen Uzui, and Miyuki Sawashiro plays Denki in “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc (Upper Six).

The first episode of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc” will air on Sunday. Fans in the United States can watch the first episode on Crunchyroll and Funimation.