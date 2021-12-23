[Spoilers] ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ Episode 230 Live Stream Details: How To Watch Online

Cho-Cho is injured after an attack by a strange ninja, and Mozuku has misplaced the box, further complicating the job.

The official summary for “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 230 has been released on TV Tokyo, implying that Kawaki, Cho-Cho, Shikadai, and Mozuku’s quest is only going to get more dangerous.

The operation is no longer only an escort job after the arrival of hostile ninjas. Shikadai, the commanding officer, fears the ninjas would attack them, so he orders the troops to retreat to Hidden Leaf Village.

Meanwhile, Mozuku is determined to complete the mission and deliver the item. It is up to Mozuku to deliver it because it includes vital ingredients that will benefit everyone in the town.

Kawaki recognizes Mozuku’s predicament and decides to defy Shikadai’s orders. Mozuku and Kawaki will set out on a mission to find the ninja.

In the last episode, Kawaki was asked to take a special test to see if he was cut out to be a genin.

“Kawaki begins to suspect that genindom is not for him. The Seventh Hokage offers him one last chance and sends him on a mission with Shikadai and Cho-Cho to rescue Mozuku from the Land of Calm Seas and return him to his hometown. Will Kawaki be able to work along with his comrades this time and complete the mission? Meanwhile, Team 7 is on another mission when they come across a group of people who appear to be ninja in disguise…,” according to Crunchyroll’s official synopsis of Episode 229.

Boruto Uzumaki is played by Yuuko Sanpei, Sasuke Uchiha is played by Noriaki Sugiyama, Sarada Uchiha is played by Kokoro Kikuchi, Mitsuki is played by Ryuuichi Kijima, Naruto Uzumaki is played by Junko Takeuchi, Hiruga is played by Hidenori Takahashi, Konohamaru Sarutobi is played by Shoutarou Mori

On Sunday, fans can watch Episode 230 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” online. Apple TV, Crunchyroll, and Hulu will broadcast the episode live in Japanese with English subtitles.