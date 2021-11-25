[Spoilers] ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ Episode 226 Live Stream: How To Watch Online

Individual fighting rounds have begun. The winners of each round of the final round are announced one by one. Episode 226 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” will feature yet another intriguing match between a ninja and a user of Scientific Ninja Tools.

On TV Tokyo, the official summary for Episode 226 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” is now available. Aside from the ongoing bouts, Boruto and Mitsuki are pursuing several suspicious characters that are prowling around the Hidden Leaf Village in the current arc.

Sarada is growing worried since Boruto and Mitsuki aren’t at the venue yet, and if they don’t show up on time, they might be disqualified and lose their chance to become a chunin.

Kurogane Tsubaki and Kaminarimon Denki will face off next. Both of these fighters are from different schools of martial arts. Denki has invented his Scientific Ninja Tools, which he will use in this combat. Tsubaki is a ninja from the school of ninjas.

It’ll be fascinating to see a samurai take on someone equipped with Scientific Ninja Tools.

Cho-Cho and Sarada battled it out for the last round in the previous episode.

Sarada’s duel was witnessed by Kawaki, who had been invited by the Seventh Hokage.

“Sarada and Cho-Cho begin their battle. Naruto has invited Kawaki, Shinki, and others who have traveled from the Hidden Sand Village to observe. In a duel between best friends, who will come out on top?!” According to Crunchyroll, the summary for Episode 225 can be found here.

Boruto Uzumaki is played by Yuuko Sanpei, Sasuke Uchiha is played by Noriaki Sugiyama, Sarada Uchiha is played by Kokoro Kikuchi, Mitsuki is played by Ryuuichi Kijima, Naruto Uzumaki is played by Junko Takeuchi, Hiruga is played by Hidenori Takahashi, Konohamaru Sarutobi is played by Shoutarou Mori

On Sunday, fans can watch Episode 226 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” online. Apple TV, Crunchyroll, and Hulu will all have access to the episode.