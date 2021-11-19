[Spoilers] ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ Episode 225 Live Stream Details: How To Watch Online

The remaining contestants are preparing for their turns in the friendly fights, which will be based on genuine clashes. Chou-Chou and Sarada, two best friends, will face off in the following bout.

On TV Tokyo, the official synopsis for “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 225 has been released, suggesting what’s in store as two buddies face off.

The stage is set, and other genins who competed in the tests are in attendance as spectators. The fight is being keenly watched by Kawaki, who was invited by the Seventh Hokage, Shinki, and his comrades, who have arrived from Sunagakure Village.

Chou-Chou and Sarada swear to fight as though they’re in a genuine combat. Both warriors are equally formidable, and the audience is on the edge of their seats as one of the greatest confrontations ever takes place.

It’s tough to tell who will win the battle and become a chunin when two formidable genins are pitted against each other.

Iwabe and Wasabi were enlisted for the second battle of the last round of the chunin tests in Episode 224 of the series. Wasabi and Iwabe both didn’t want to lose the match.

Wasabi’s peaceful manner, on the other hand, threw Iwabe off during the encounter.

“Iwabe and Wasabi will face each other in the final round. They both despise losing and frequently clash, but Iwabe is thrown off by Wasabi’s surprisingly low-key demeanor “According to Crunchyroll, the summary for Episode 224 can be found here.

Boruto Uzumaki is played by Yuuko Sanpei, Sasuke Uchiha is played by Noriaki Sugiyama, Sarada Uchiha is played by Kokoro Kikuchi, Mitsuki is played by Ryuuichi Kijima, Naruto Uzumaki is played by Junko Takeuchi, Hiruga is played by Hidenori Takahashi, Konohamaru Sarutobi is played by Shoutarou Mori

On Sunday, fans can watch Episode 225 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” online. Apple TV, Crunchyroll, and Hulu will all have access to the episode.