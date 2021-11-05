[Spoilers] ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ Episode 223 Live Stream: How To Watch Online

In “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 223, Taketori Houki and Yamanaka Inojin prepare for their combat in the first round of the final test.

On TV Tokyo, the official synopsis for Episode 223 has been released, outlining Houki and Inojin’s battle. Houki and his teammates from Team 25 have participated in ANBU missions.

Houki has a lot of power because of his connection to ANBU. Inojin is completely unaware of what to expect from his opponent. Inojin opens the fight by performing his jutsu, Super Beast Imitating Drawing. He succeeds to corner Houki, who patiently waits for an opportunity to use his jutsu.

Houki gains an unexpected advantage in the fight. Who will come out on top in this round? Mitsuki and Boruto are on their way to the location for the final exams in “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 223. They see some odd characters along the route and decide to pursue them.

The last round of the Chunin Exam was announced in Episode 222, and it was revealed that it would be a one-on-one duel.

One day was allotted to the participants to prepare for the test. Scientific Ninja Tools were allowed to be used.

“The Chunin Exam’s final round has been announced. Many of Boruto’s classmates who did not make it to the final round of the last exam did so this time. The exam’s rules have also changed: you can now use Scientific Ninja Tools that you created yourself!” Crunchyroll’s official summary for Episode 222 can be found here.

Boruto Uzumaki is played by Yuuko Sanpei, Sasuke Uchiha is played by Noriaki Sugiyama, Sarada Uchiha is played by Kokoro Kikuchi, Mitsuki is played by Ryuuichi Kijima, Naruto Uzumaki is played by Junko Takeuchi, Hiruga is played by Hidenori Takahashi, Konohamaru Sarutobi is played by Shoutarou Mori

This Sunday, fans can watch “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 223 online. Apple TV, Crunchyroll, and Hulu will all have access to the episode.