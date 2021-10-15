[Spoilers] ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ Episode 220 Live Stream: How To Watch Online

An Otsutsuki steadily overtakes someone who is inscribed with a Karma. Boruto’s Karma is linked to Momoshiki Otsutsuki, and he has seized control of the latter’s subconsciousness on several occasions.

Naruto is aware of the threat of an Otsutsuki hijacking his son’s consciousness in “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 220, titled “Remaining Time.”

Naruto will convene a Gokage Summit to discuss the current issue surrounding Otsutsuki, according to the official description released by TV Tokyo.

The summit members feel Momoshiki can be just as dangerous as Isshiki, and they understand how tough it was to destroy Isshiki.

Gaara asks Naruto if he is willing to kill his own son if Momoshiki gains complete control of his mind and body during the Gokage Summit. What will Naruto make his decision? Naruto and the others returned to Hidden Leaf Village in Episode 219 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.” Amado told the shinobi and the Hokage about another Kara Inner named Code, who is likely to assault Isshiki’s killers.

Boruto and the others return to the village after finishing their struggle with Isshiki. The village’s safety has been preserved thanks to their efforts. Boruto is scared that Momoshiki has taken over his consciousness once more during fight. Meanwhile, Amado gives some fresh information about Code, a being with abilities far greater than Jigen’s. As a result, something appears in front of Code, who has been keeping an eye on Kara’s immature Ten-Tailed Beast!” Crunchyroll’s official summary for Episode 219 can be found here.

Boruto Uzumaki is played by Yuuko Sanpei, Sasuke Uchiha is played by Noriaki Sugiyama, Sarada Uchiha is played by Kokoro Kikuchi, Mitsuki is played by Ryuuichi Kijima, Naruto Uzumaki is played by Junko Takeuchi, Hiruga is played by Hidenori Takahashi, Konohamaru Sarutobi is played by Shoutarou Mori

On Crunchyroll, Apple TV, and Hulu, fans may watch “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 220. This Sunday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.