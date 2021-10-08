[Spoilers] ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ Episode 219 Live Stream: How To Watch Online

Sasuke returns to Konohagakure after defeating Isshiki Otsutsuki, Boruto, Naruto, and Kawaki in “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 219.

The official summary for the upcoming episode has been released on TV Tokyo, outlining what awaits the shinobi warriors following their epic battle in another dimension.

Naruto and the others were able to save their town thanks to their heroic efforts. Boruto, on the other hand, is still reeling from the Momoshiki event. He’s still worried about the Otsutsuki taking over his mind.

Amado, on the other hand, has some new facts to contribute. Jigen’s loyal Kara Inner named Code is revealed to Naruto, Sasuke, Kawaki, and the others.

He cautions them that Code is more powerful than Jigen and that they must be wary of Code’s retaliation.

Naruto and his companions were exhausted after the previous episode’s battle. Boruto then suddenly pursued Sasuke. Boruto’s consciousness had clearly been taken over by an Otsutsuki dubbed Momoshiki.

Kawaki tried but failed to get Boruto out of Momoshiki. Then Sasuke came up with an idea.

“After their struggle with Isshiki, Naruto and the others are fatigued. Boruto suddenly assaults Sasuke. Momoshiki has seized control of Boruto’s mind and appears to them as an adversary. Kawaki cries out to Boruto, pleading for him to wake up. Unfortunately, his comments fall on deaf ears. Sasuke reveals to Kawaki a method for restoring Boruto’s awareness. To save Boruto, Kawaki employs a dangerous strategy involving a jutsu he has just recently learned. Naruto ultimately runs out of power while Kawaki and Sasuke fight a desperate battle. “As his consciousness fades, he and Kurama silently reminisce about their history,” according to Crunchyroll’s official summary of Episode 218.

Boruto Uzumaki is played by Yuuko Sanpei, Sasuke Uchiha is played by Noriaki Sugiyama, Sarada Uchiha is played by Kokoro Kikuchi, Mitsuki is played by Ryuuichi Kijima, Naruto Uzumaki is played by Junko Takeuchi, Hiruga is played by Hidenori Takahashi, Konohamaru Sarutobi is played by Shoutarou Mori

On Crunchyroll, fans can watch “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 219 online. On Sunday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.