[Spoilers] ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ Episode 218 Live Stream Details: How To Watch Online [Boruto: Naruto Next Generations]

Naruto and Sasuke are under a great deal of stress as their war with Isshiki Otsutsuki intensifies. They’re fatigued, and to make matters worse, in “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 218, Boruto assaults Sasuke.

Momoshiki Otsutsuki is taking over Boruto’s consciousness and driving him to go after his own teammates, according to the official synopsis of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 218 on TV Tokyo.

Boruto is severely attacking Sasuke, which Kawaki is observing. In an attempt to shake Momoshiki out of his brother’s mind, he yells at Boruto. Kawaki’s voice, however, is unable to reach Boruto. Sasuke appears to have a plan for bringing Boruto back.

Naruto and Sasuke continued their fight against Isshiki in the other dimension in Episode 217 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.” Isshiki, on the other hand, managed to corner them all.

They were out of choices, so Kurama advised Naruto to adopt a risky mode known as the Baryon Mode against this strong foe.

“Naruto and Sasuke fight valiantly, but their efforts are in futile as Isshiki traps them. Boruto tries everything he can to get them out, but he fails. When it appears that they have run out of alternatives, Naruto rises to his feet, emitting a massive amount of chakra. This, according to Kurama, is his last resort, and it grants him vast power at a high price. Naruto launches a counter-offensive against Isshiki. He completely overwhelms Isshiki by turning the tables on him. Isshiki, on the other hand, notices something at the last minute and rescues Kawaki from the Leaf Village!” Crunchyroll’s summary for Episode 217 can be found here.

Yuuko Sanpei plays Boruto Uzumaki, Noriaki Sugiyama plays Sasuke Uchiha, Kokoro Kikuchi plays Sarada Uchiha, Ryuuichi Kijima plays Mitsuki, Junko Takeuchi plays Naruto Uzumaki, Chiharu Sawashiro plays Hiruga, Hidenori Takahashi plays Konohamaru Sarutobi, Shoutarou Morikubo plays Shika

This Sunday, fans may watch “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 218 on Crunchyroll. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.