[Spoilers] ‘Attack On Titan’ Season 4, Part 2: Episode 76 Title and Release Date Announced

Magath is leading a fleet of airships toward Pieck and Galliard. The Founding Titan’s whereabouts has been discovered by the Marleyan military, and it is now time for vengeance. Next year will see the release of “Attack on Titan” Season 4, Part 2 – Episode 76.

The second season of “Attack on Titan” will premiere in January, according to the anime’s official Twitter account.

The events of “Attack on Titan” Season 4, Episode 17 (Episode 76), dubbed “Danzai,” are likely to be addressed in “Attack on Titan” Season 4, Episode 17 (Episode 76).

Pieck grinned at Gabi and clenched her hand as Eren requested her to show him where the infiltrators were hiding in the town. Pieck finally pointed her finger towards Eren, who was taken aback.

The Jaw Titan arrived out of nowhere, ripping Eren’s legs off. Eren’s effort to be eaten by Jaw Titan was unsuccessful.

Gabi was taken aback by Pieck’s lack of betrayal. Pieck stated that she had no faith in Marley but did have faith in her teammates who were fighting beside them. As Pieck, Gabi, and the others seek vengeance for the events in Liberio, the war begins.

“It’s been four years since the Scout Regiment arrived to the beach, and the world has changed. Things are heating up as the Scout Regiment’s fate—and that of the people of Paradis—is finally determined. Eren, on the other hand, is nowhere to be found. Will he emerge before the conflict of all wars breaks out between the Marleyans and the Eldians?” According to Funimation, the official synopsis for “Attack on Titan” Season 4, Part 1 can be found here.

Shinsei Kamattechan performs the Season 4 opening theme song, “Boku no Sensou,” and Yuko Ando performs the Season 4 ending theme song, “Shougeki.”

Yuuki Kaji plays Eren Jaeger, Yui Ishikawa plays Mikasa Ackermann, Yoshimasa Hosoya plays Reiner Braun, Takehito Koyasu plays Zeke, Marina Inoue plays Armin Arlelt, Eiji Hanawa plays Niccolo, Ayane Sakura plays Gabi Braun, Hiro Shimono plays Conny Springer, Hiroshi Kamiya plays Levi, Jiro Saito