Spoilers and Release Date for ‘Dragon Quest: The Adventure Of Dai’ Episode 59.

The heroes have been beaten by Dark King Vearn, who has left them in a deplorable state. Fortunately, in Episode 59 of “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai,” they are able to flee safely before Vearn can do any more damage. “The Survivors” is the title of the new episode. Episode 59 of “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai” has an official promo trailer. Because of Hadlar, the heroes are able to flee. They are, however, all segregated.

The Mother Dragon kidnaps Dai and takes him away. Maam and Popp, on the other hand, have ended themselves in Carl Kingdom. Popp is hoping for the safety of his troops when he learns that Vearn has begun his assault on the globe.

Dai struck Vearn with his Draconic Aura in the previous episode. As they watched Vearn perish, the heroes were overjoyed.

Vearn, on the other hand, resurrected like the Phoenix almost instantaneously. He told Dai that his attack had impressed him, and that he was prepared to counter it with his own legendary weapon.

As Vearn summoned the most terrifying weapon – the Staff of Edacity – the heavens began to quiver. Both Dai and Vearn were now brandishing Lon Beruk weapons, and the battle would be decided by their unique strength. Who will emerge victorious? “Vearn was hit by Dai’s Avan Strash, but it wasn’t enough to defeat him. Vearn rises once more, summoning the Staff of Edacity, which transforms Magic Power into sheer assault power. The attack of Vearn’s Magic Power is powerful enough to shake the sky and…?” Crunchyroll’s official summary for Episode 58 can be found here.

Atsumi Tanezaki portrays Dai, Hiroyuki Yoshino portrays Killvearn, Kiyono Yasuno portrays Marin, Kazuhiro Yamaji portrays Matliff, Yuuki Kaji portrays Hyunckel, Yui Ishikawa portrays Amy, Toshiyuki Toyonaga portrays Popp, Tomokazu Seki portrays Hadlar, Tomoaki Maeno portrays Crocodine, Takay

Episode 59 of “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai” will be released on Saturday. Crunchyroll is streaming the episodes in Japanese with English subtitles.