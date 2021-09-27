[Spoilers] ‘86 Eighty-Six’ Season 2 Episode 1 Synopsis, Promo

In “86 Eighty-Six” Season 2, Episode 1, Lena and the members of the Eighty-Six continue their search for a safe refuge (Episode 12). Six months after the Spearhead squad’s goodbye, the new season will begin.

The synopsis for Season 2 Episode 1 of “86 Eighty-Six” has been announced on the official website (Episode 12). Six months have passed after Lena’s farewell, and she has been demoted from major to captain for her unlawful use of a military mortar during an operation.

Lena leads a new unit and continues to combat the Republic’s adversaries, with Shin’s and the Spearhead squad’s wishes imprinted in her heart.

The Season 2 promo trailer for “86 Eighty-Six” depicts what happens after Shin and the Spearhead team complete their final assignment.

Ernst Zimmerman begins the trailer by inquiring about the analysis with his colleague. Zimmerman is informed by an unknown coworker that they are not spies for San Magnolia or any other country.

Zimmerman isn’t sure if they’re a new Legion or just carriers of the Legion’s bioweapons. Zimmerman goes on to say that the world would be a better place if humanity didn’t exist.

“Dubbed ‘Juggernaut,’ these unmanned war drones were developed by the Republic of San Magnolia in response to attacks by the Empire of Giad’s autonomous unmanned drones, the “Legion.” They are, however, only unmanned in name. They are actually piloted by the Eighty-sixers, who are deemed less than human and treated as tools.

Shin, the captain of Spearhead Squadron, which is made up of Eighty-sixers, continues to wage a futile war on a battlefield where only death awaits him,” according to Crunchyroll’s official series summary.

Ikumi Hasegawa portrays Vladilena Milizé, Shya Chiba portrays Shinei Nzen, Yuya Uchida portrays Ernst Zimmerman, Seiichir Yamashita portrays Raiden Shuga, Sayumi Suzushiro portrays Kurena Kukumila, Saori Hayami portrays Anju Emma, Natsumi Fujiwara portrays Theoto Rikka, Misaki Kuno portrays Frederica Rosenfor

Season 2 Episode 1 (Episode 12) of “86 Eighty-Six” will be released on Saturday. The anime’s second season will be available to watch on Crunchyroll.