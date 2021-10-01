[Spoilers] ‘86 Eighty-Six’ Season 2 Episode 1 Live Stream Details: How To Watch Online

In “86 Eighty-Six” Season 2, Episode 1, Lena, dubbed the Queen of the Eighty-Six, is ready to command a new squadron (Episode 12). Lena vowed to continue the fight after Spearhead Squadron’s farewell in the previous season.

The “86 Eighty-Six” Season 2 promo clip teases Lena taking command of the Brisingamen Squadron. Ernst Zimmerman is also shown in the trailer inquiring about the analyses’ findings.

His colleague assures him that the chances of their detainees being intelligence spies from the Republic of San Magnolia or any other country are little to none.

Zimmerman is curious if they are a new form of Legion or bioweapon carriers. For Federacy’s sake, he believes it is best to get rid of them.

Due to her unlawful use of military mortars during her final operation with the Spearhead Squadron, Lena is demoted from major to captain, according to the official description of “86 Eighty-Six” Season 2, Episode 1 (Episode 12).

Meanwhile, Lena recalls her Spearhead Squadron friends who opted to leave Eighty-Six in search of a safer location.

“Dubbed ‘Juggernaut,’ these unmanned war drones were developed by the Republic of San Magnolia in response to attacks by the Empire of Giad’s autonomous unmanned drones, the ‘Legion.’ They are, however, only unmanned in name. They are actually flown by the Eighty-sixers, who are deemed less than human and treated as mere tools.

Shin, the captain of Spearhead Squadron, which is made up of Eighty-sixers, continues to wage a futile war on a battlefield where only death awaits him,” according to Crunchyroll’s official series summary.

Ikumi Hasegawa portrays Vladilena Milizé, Shya Chiba portrays Shinei Nzen, Yuya Uchida portrays Ernst Zimmerman, Seiichir Yamashita portrays Raiden Shuga, Sayumi Suzushiro portrays Kurena Kukumila, Saori Hayami portrays Anju Emma, Natsumi Fujiwara portrays Theoto Rikka, Misaki Kuno portrays Frederica Rosenfor

On Crunchyroll on Saturday, fans may watch “86 Eighty-Six” Season 2, Episode 1 (Episode 12) online. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.