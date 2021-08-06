Spirit Airlines anticipates more cancellations before resuming service.

Due to personnel concerns, weather, and technical issues, Spirit Airlines has canceled around 1,800 flights since Sunday. On Thursday, the airline canceled 446 flights, or 56 percent of its total, and the trend is expected to continue on Friday, causing huge disruptions for summer passengers.

The cancellations are expected to continue throughout next week, according to Chief Executive Officer Ted Christie, in order for the company to regain its footing.

“There are a lot of folks that are enraged. All I can say right now is that we’re deeply sorry for what happened,” Christie stated. “When we hit this degree of interruption, it takes a lot of resources to recover; we’re not equipped to deal with this amount of disruption, and I believe there’s some learning in there about how we might develop variability in staffing to deal with it.

AIRLINES CANCEL OVER 500 FLIGHTS: Due to weekend storms and “operational problems,” American Airlines canceled over 500 flights on Monday. Spirit Airlines has canceled 37% of its scheduled flights. pic.twitter.com/XFRG0qZsEi

“Our crews… were at the wrong place at the wrong moment, and we had to put the piece back together.” Unfortunately, doing so takes a long time. As a result, we began canceling operations farther and further into the operation to give them that time,” Christie explained.

Many consumers who were stranded at airports were enraged by the recent upheaval. The huge increase in travel from a year ago has only exacerbated the situation. According to Christie, the airline is starting to turn the tide and things will soon return to normal.

He stated, “We’re going to do everything we can to regain the trust of our passengers and the traveling public.” “We think we can do it.”

Customers who have been impacted by the cancellations will receive refunds, according to Christie. In retrospect, he believes the airline should have canceled more flights early in order to re-calibrate. Instead, it elected to keep flights running to accommodate a significant number of passengers.