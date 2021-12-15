‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is on the verge of breaking box office records.

The new Spider-Man film from Marvel is set to hit theaters this weekend, and it appears to be doing wonders for the struggling theater sector.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” premiered in Los Angeles on Monday, and industry insiders predict that the film will smash box office records.

The picture is expected to gross more than $150 million in its first three days, according to projections. The film’s distributor, Sony Pictures, expects it to gross roughly $130 million.

According to Variety, Tom Holland’s third outing as the iconic superhero appears to be the first film released during the pandemic to gross more than $100 million in a single weekend.

According to CNBC, senior analyst Jeff Bock of Exhibitor Relations predicts that “one hundred million dollars is a done thing” for the film, and that “one hundred fifty million may be within its reach.”

These figures are extremely encouraging for a business that has been harmed by the pandemic’s limits. The first three days of “Spider-Man: Homecoming” pulled in $117 million, so seeing the forecasts for “No Way Home” come close is encouraging.

Following the film’s premiere, reviews have poured in, and critics have been gushing about “No Way Home.”

In her review for Business Insider, Kirsten Acuna remarked, “I don’t know whether we’ll ever have a greater ‘Spider-Man’ film than ‘No Way Home.'” “However, if the fans adore this one, I’d love to see Sony try to outdo it.” The film “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will be released in the United States on Friday.