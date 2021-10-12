Southwest’s CEO Issues Apologies For 2,200 Flight Cancellations During the Holiday Weekend

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary C. Kelly said Tuesday that “things were substantially improved” and operations were “pretty much back to normal” after almost 2,300 flight cancellations over the holiday weekend.

In an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Kelly remarked, “I want to apologize to all of our consumers, this is not what we want.” “Unfortunately, getting everything back on track only takes a couple of days.” As of 5:20 p.m. ET on Tuesday, there have been 91 Southwest flight cancellations, according to FlightAware data.

Kelly blamed some of the weekend cancellations on staffing issues at Florida’s air traffic control towers.

Prior to the epidemic, Southwest Airlines employed 62,000 people. The Dallas-based firm currently employs around 54,000 people.

“Things are going a lot better today… We’ve had a few more cancellations than usual, but things are pretty much back to normal again.” In a two-part thread on its news Twitter account, the Federal Aviation Administration stated that there were no air traffic bottlenecks.

“Since Friday, no FAA air traffic staffing shortages have been reported.” Due to widespread bad weather, military training, and insufficient staffing in one part of the Jacksonville en route center, flight delays and cancellations occurred for a few hours Friday evening… Some airlines are still having scheduling issues as a result of out-of-place aircraft and crews.” The cancellations, according to Kelly and the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA), are unrelated to COVID-19 vaccine restrictions.

SWAPA has stated that it is not anti-vaccination. Nonetheless, they are pursuing legal action against Southwest for failing to comply with a federal vaccine obligation, including an eight-day-old restraining order issued by the union.