Snapchat Is Back Online After Thousands Of Users Were Told To ‘Hang Tight’ During An Outage.

On Wednesday morning, thousands of Snapchat users around the world began reporting issues with the program. The problem had been addressed as of 10:31 a.m. EST, according to the social networking platform.

Some users were unable to log in or send pictures due to the outage, which began at 6:45 a.m. EST. Others had no problems at all. Downdetector reported receiving over 40,000 reports of Snapchat issues during the outage.

“We’re aware that some Snapchatters are having difficulty accessing the app right now — hang tight, we’re looking into it,” Snapchat Support wrote on Twitter before 8 a.m. EST in response to user complaints.

The issue had been “resolved” two hours later, according to the support account, while several users in the comments continued to have issues with the app.

The problems arise after Snapchat announced on Aug. 2 that users were having trouble using the app and experienced crashes while attempting to log in.

The Snapchat outage follows the simultaneous outage of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram on Oct. 4 due to a defective upgrade. According to The Daily Mail, the outage cost Facebook millions of dollars.