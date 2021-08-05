Simone Biles Will Compete In The Olympic Balance Beam Event Simone Biles Will Compete In The Olympic Balance Beam Event Simone Biles Will Compete In The Olympic Balance Beam Event Simone Biles Will

After all, Simone Biles might win a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. After withdrawing from the team finals and skipping three more events due to mental health difficulties, the American gymnast will compete at the Summer Games.

Biles is scheduled to compete in the balancing beam final on Tuesday. The 24-year-old won bronze in the 2016 Rio Olympics’ balance beam final, despite being a three-time world champion in the discipline.

Biles was the only athlete in Rio who did not finish first on the balance beam. Biles won gold in all four of her previous tournaments, cementing her status as the best gymnast in the history of the United States.

In Tokyo, Biles didn’t finish her first event, withdrew from the team finals after landing her vault. Biles cited her mental health as a reason for not competing in the all-around, vault, or floor finals.

@Simone Biles is back. On Tuesday, watch her and @sunisalee_ compete in the balance beam final!

Tuesday, at 8 p.m. ET, @TeamUSA x @NBC. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/ng4ZX2cNRD

Biles revealed on Friday that she was suffering from “the twisties,” a condition that caused her to lose her sense of distance while in the air.

“You can tell how confused I am about where I am in the air if you look at the photographs and my eyes,” Biles wrote on Instagram.

In the team finals, Team USA came in second with a silver medal. Sunisa Lee of the United States won the all-around gold medal, while Jade Carry of the United States earned the women’s floor exercise gold medal on Monday.

In Tuesday’s balancing beam final, Lee will compete alongside Biles.