Simone Biles: Is She Out Of The Olympics? Gymnast Ignores All-Around Competition and Potentially Other Events

It seemed impossible that Simone Biles would leave the Tokyo Olympics without a gold medal, but that is exactly what may happen. It’s unclear whether Biles will compete in this year’s Summer Games after withdrawing from Tuesday’s teams finals.

To focus on her mental health, Billes has withdrawn from Thursday’s individual all-around competition. The 24-year-old will be tested on a daily basis to see if she will compete in the individual event finals the following week.

Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition after further medical investigation. We totally endorse Simone’s decision and congratulate her on her bravery in putting her health first. Her bravery exemplifies why she is such a great model for so many people. pic.twitter.com/6ILdtSQF7o

In the all-around competition, Biles will be replaced by Jade Carey for Team USA.

On August 1-3, individual women’s gymnastics events will be held each day. Biles won gold in both the vault and the floor exercise at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Simone Biles and the United States women’s gymnastics team are aiming for gold at the Olympics once more. Here is the complete schedule for this week. pic.twitter.com/SyLOp8ki4f https://t.co/D4abPCQ5U1 pic.twitter.com/D4abPCQ5U1

Five years ago, Biles won four gold medals and a bronze medal at the Olympics.

After Biles withdrew from the competition on Tuesday, Team USA was awarded the silver medal.

According to The Associated Press, Biles added, “We also have to focus on ourselves, because at the end of the day, we’re human, too.” “Rather than just going out and doing what the world wants us to do, we need to defend our minds and bodies.”