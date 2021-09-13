Simone Biles, a US gymnast, will testify before the Senate about the FBI’s investigation into sex offender Larry Nassar.

Simone Biles and other Olympic gold medalists from the United States will testify before a Senate hearing on the FBI’s investigation into disgraced sports coach Larry Nassar on Wednesday morning.

From 1978 through 2016, Nassar was the team doctor for the women’s gymnastics team. He was arrested by the FBI in December 2016 and later convicted of sexually assaulting and molesting over 100 female athletes. He has been sentenced to more than a century in prison.

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Sept. 15, Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols, and Aly Raisman will be on the first panel. The probe was dubbed “Dereliction of Duty: Examining the Inspector General’s Report on the FBI’s Handling of the Larry Nassar Investigation” by the committee.

In a tweet on Jan. 18, 2018, Biles, 24, who is widely regarded as one of the best gymnasts in the world, spoke up about Nassar’s abuse. She said she was inspired to speak up after hearing other survivors of Nassar’s abuse, and she blamed USA Gymnastics for not doing enough to protect female athletes.

Biles has withdrawn from the Summer 2020 Olympics in Tokyo in order to focus on her mental health before it affects her team or causes physical harm. She ascribed it in part to the psychological harm she sustained as a result of Nassar’s torture.

Before a Senate Judiciary Committee subcommittee on Thursday, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz will testify. Horowitz claimed in July that the FBI failed to interview victims in a timely manner. The victims said Nassar assaulted them and blamed the Indianapolis field office for making “basic errors” in neglecting to tell other law enforcement agencies about the allegations.

Critics have accused the CBI of leaving the door open for other kids and women to be sexually abused by Nassar as a result of its blunders. Senators from both parties, attorneys for the victims, and the victims themselves have slammed the FBI’s response. The FBI admitted to the report’s flaws and blamed “some FBI employees” for not doing enough to stop Nassar sooner.