Silva Siblings against Megicula (Chapter 303 Leaks, Spoilers)

As the conflict intensifies, Nozel and Noelle Silva face the formidable Megicula. The Silva siblings are fighting the devil in the newest leaks and spoilers for “Black Clover” Chapter 303.

The spoilers for “Black Clover” Chapter 303, purportedly titled “Good News,” have been published by Reddit user KamikazeMender. The chapter begins with a flashback of Nozel holding Noelle after the struggle between Vanica and Acier.

It is discovered that Nozel has been cursed and is unable to speak about Megicula’s acts. The combat between Nozel and Megicula begins in Chapter 303 of “Black Clover.” Nozel says that he was fixated on being stronger in order to protect his siblings.

The relationship between Nozel and Noelle has been rocky, but it improves as he admits his error.

Returning to the combat, Nozel offers an opportunity for Noelle to strike Megicula in the heart. Noelle charges forward and delivers a hard blow as the finishing move.

Acier embraces Noelle and Nozel, according to spoilers for Chapter 303 of “Black Clover.” She informs the siblings how far they’ve come on their warrior quest.

Acier’s spirit finally passes away, leaving the Silva siblings bereft. Noelle and Nozel are depicted in tears as they mourn Acier.

Asta was taken aback when she saw Noelle in her new armor in the last episode. While she dealt with Megicula, she instructed Asta to look after Lolopechka.

Undine forewarned Noelle about their diminishing abilities in the face of the many Dark Disciples. Rill decided to assist Charlotte and Noelle, so he cast the Master of Valhalla spell.

Charlotte used her Crimson Vine Spear True Briar Magic to wipe out the Dark Disciples.

Megicula was taken aback by the humans’ determination in the face of adversity. Noelle was pleasantly thrilled to see her comrades arrive to fight beside her against Megicula as soon as Luck joined the battle.

Luck declared that he would pave the way for Noelle to proceed and battle without being interrupted by the Dark Disciple. Nozel emerged near the end of the chapter.

Fans may read Chapter 303 of “Black Clover” online at Manga Plus and Viz. The chapter’s internet version will be available on Sunday, and the print version will be available on Monday.